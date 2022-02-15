Oshkosh schools to move to optional masking on Feb. 26

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District will make face coverings optional starting Feb. 26.

The district says the latest local COVID-19 data shows a downward trend in case rates. The district says vaccines for students age 5 and older “continues to be the District’s greatest mitigation effort.”

Face coverings will be optional for all students, staff and visitors in district buildings. They’ll be used temporarily should COVID-19 numbers go up.

The district released the following guidelines Tuesday:

• Elementary School: If any elementary CLASSROOM has one or more active positive cases of COVID-19, face coverings will be required to be worn by students and staff in the impacted classroom while in school for 10 calendar days. This requirement will also be in place for elementary after school programs that have one or more active cases.

• Middle and High School: If any middle or high SCHOOL reaches a point where 2% or more of the student population are considered active positive COVID-19 cases on our weekly monitoring dashboard, face coverings will be required to be worn by everyone inside the facility for 10 calendar days. This includes all extra-curricular activities, including participants and spectators, on school property.

• Face coverings will still be required for all students and staff while on district transportation per federal order; this includes for all school and extracurricular/athletic activities.

• Face coverings will be optional for Oshkosh Early Learning (early childhood and 4K) sites within OASD buildings. However, due to state licensing requirements, Early Childhood and Oshkosh Early Learning 4K sites within community centers will continue to follow each site’s face covering policy for students/staff.

• If a high school reaches the 2% threshold for positive COVID-19 cases, face coverings will be required for athletes and the District will reinstate the Winter Sports protocol that requires weekly testing for unvaccinated athletes in order for them to not have to follow the face covering requirement for competitions. Vaccinated students would not have to wear face coverings during competitions.

• Oshkosh Recreation Department programs will be face coverings optional as of February 26, 2022. The District reserves the right to modify this guideline as/if needed.

