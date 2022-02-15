JOB OPENING: News Editor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is accepting applications for a full-time News Editor for Action 2 News.

Responsibilities include integrating written, video and audio content into stories Action 2 News newscasts, as well as for wbay.com and station social media sites. This person will edit video and interviews for use in newscasts and special projects.

Primary duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Editing and posting video for newscasts and to wbay.com , mobile apps and social media accounts.

Editing video, images and interviews to match scripts for use in newscasts.

An understanding of how to engage users on social media, as well as social listening techniques to discover stories.

Other duties as assigned

The qualified candidate will have experience with digital content management systems and Edius Video editing and excellent communication skills.

Work experience at a television station with a strong news department or a digital, multi-platform news operation is preferred but not required. Experience in web and graphic design software, digital publishing applications and multimedia production software is preferred.

Apply online at Gray.TV/careers. Click the “Apply Now” button in the upper right corner to upload your resume, cover letter and references.

About WBAY:

WBAY-TV is the market-leading, ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past five years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeastern Wisconsin.

