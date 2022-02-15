Advertisement

Jarchow raises $100,000 since official AG campaign launch

(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Adam Jarchow says he’s raised $100,000 since he officially launched his campaign for attorney general in January.

That’s more than double what his primary rival, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, raised over the last six months of 2021.

Jarchow filed paperwork to enter the race in October, six months after Toney launched his campaign. Jarchow officially launched his campaign on Jan. 19.

Toney’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a message inquiring about how much he’s raised since then. 

