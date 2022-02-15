Green Bay school board votes to make masking optional

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public school board has voted to make masks optional inside and outside district buildings and district-provided transportation.

This starts Feb. 28.

The board met Monday and took action on the masking motion. Green Bay was the only public school district in Brown County to still have a mask mandate in response to COVID-19.

A Special Board of Education meeting shall be called automatically where cases in Brown County exceed 400 per 100,000 for any 7 consecutive day period to determine if the district should implement mitigation strategies--including the possibility of masking.

COVID-19′s downward trend in Wisconsin continued through the weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports the state confirmed just 739 new cases confirmed in the past 24-hour period. This is the first time since Christmas Day the state confirmed fewer than 1,000 cases in a single day, and the first time since October 30 that it happened on a day other than a holiday.

