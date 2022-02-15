Advertisement

Fremont man arrested for 8th OWI after crash in Outagamie County

Allen Mande, of Fremont, was charged with his 8th OWI offense in February 2022(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DALE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fremont man is charged with his 8th drunk-driving offense and other criminal charges after a crash in Outagamie County.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, two people walked into a bar in Dale last Friday asking for help, saying they were hurt in a crash.

The person identified as the driver left the bar before deputies arrived but a Wisconsin state trooper found him nearby. The car was also found near the bar, crashed into a tree along Highway 96.

Allen Mande, 59, was arrested for his 8th OWI, a crime that carries up to 12 ½ years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted. Mande is also charged with driving after his license was revoked.

He had a preliminary hearing Monday with a public defender and was ordered to return to court in May.

Online court records show the sheriff’s office also ticketed Mande for failure to keep his vehicle under control. He was fined more than $200.

