DNR urges caution after three snowmobile-related deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people died in snowmobile-related incidents over the weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed the deaths occurred in Oconto, Polk and Bayfield counties.

The victims include two 50-year-old men and one 71-year-old man.

“Conditions can change, and what was at first a smooth trail could be hazardous by the end of the day. Take your time and slow down, especially at night,” DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Martin Stone said.

“Safety is an important part of the ride. We want everyone who goes out to enjoy this long-standing tradition in Wisconsin to make it back home safely.”

The DNR reported 10 snowmobile fatalities with an additional pending investigation since Jan. 1, 2022.

In 2021, there were only 13 total snowmobile deaths.

The overall leading causes of snowmobile fatalities are alcohol, excess speed, driver inexperience and operator error, according to the DNR. The DNR is still investigating whether or not alcohol was involved in the recent deaths.

The public is encouraged to follow these DNR snowmobile safety tips:

Don’t drink and ride.

Stay on marked trails—riding off-trail or cutting corners is trespassing.

Always wear your helmet and safety gear.

Slow down and use extra caution at night.

Travel with a friend, carry a cell phone and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.

Dress appropriately, carry a first aid kit and navigation tools.

Take a snowmobile safety course

Check trail conditions using the Travel Wisconsin Snowmobile Snow Report.

