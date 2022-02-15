DNR recruiting next class of conservation wardens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking to recruit its next class of conservation wardens.

The DNR only hires wardens once a year and the three week window to apply just opened.

Around the state of Wisconsin, 150 conservation wardens enforce laws that protect fish and wildlife, the environment and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

But unlike other areas of law enforcement, the DNR rarely has a shortage of applicants.

“I think there’s a lot of interest in what we do because we have such a niche area of enforcement, people really like the fact that we’re not just out doing traditional enforcement, which we do sometimes, but also have a good chunk of our job which is tying the natural resources, something they’re likely passionate about, to something they also feel passionate about, which is public servitude,” says Cara Kamke, DNR Conservation Warden Captain.

With 11 vacancies around the state, the DNR is looking to hire 12 full-time wardens to begin training next October.

“We are hiring for a person who wants to do the job, who has a passion for doing the work we do, for protecting and being public servants, but then they have those core competencies that we’re really looking for, that’s strong integrity, ethics, a strong ethical foundation, great communicators and problem solvers,” explains Kamke.

“At the DNR every conservation warden is expected to be a community ambassador and a community partner and a community builder, and so that’s not a specialized role that we just ask one person to do, that’s something all of us are responsible for,” adds Lt. John Sinclair, DNR Conservation Warden Supervisor.

Sinclair has served as a conservation warden for the last 10 years, a career he calls extremely fulfilling.

“Not that I am a hero or that I’m doing something to save the state or save the world, but that collectively what everyone at the DNR is doing together, is having a positive impact on our natural resources,” says Sinclair.

For more information on the DNR’s warden recruitment process, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WardenRecruitment

