Afghans leave Wisconsin Army post for new US homes

Afghan refugees look for donated clothing and shoes at the donation center at the Fort McCoy...
Afghan refugees look for donated clothing and shoes at the donation center at the Fort McCoy U.S. Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Fort McCoy, Wis.(Barbara Davidson/Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Officials say the final group of Afghan nationals temporarily housed at a Wisconsin Army post have been resettled to new communities across the country.

About 12,600 Afghans were sent last year to Fort McCoy, about 150 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

The fort was one of eight military installations across the country that temporarily housed more than 76,000 Afghans who were forced to flee their homeland in August after the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan.

The Afghans were sent to the facilities to acclimate to the U.S. and undergo background checks before federal officials relocated them to more permanent homes.

