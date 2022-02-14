YOUR HEALTH MATTERS PREVIEW: An important heart scan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cardiologists are recommending people at high risk for cardiovascular disease get a calcium scan.

The scan measures calcified plaque in your heart. The tool allows doctors to see what’s going on--especially if that person has no symptoms of heart disease.

Marshall Venz says the scan saved his life. He says he had a friend and neighbor who put off the scan. That friend was in his 50s when he died of a heart attack.

“Two years ago in January his wife called at quarter to seven in the morning and I said to Shirley, that’s not good when you get a call that early. He had passed away the night before,” said Venz.

Venz is an advocate for people talking about their heart health. Hear Marshall’s full story in a Your Health Matters report Monday on Action 2 News at 4.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.