YOUR HEALTH MATTERS PREVIEW: An important heart scan

By Annie Krall
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cardiologists are recommending people at high risk for cardiovascular disease get a calcium scan.

The scan measures calcified plaque in your heart. The tool allows doctors to see what’s going on--especially if that person has no symptoms of heart disease.

Marshall Venz says the scan saved his life. He says he had a friend and neighbor who put off the scan. That friend was in his 50s when he died of a heart attack.

“Two years ago in January his wife called at quarter to seven in the morning and I said to Shirley, that’s not good when you get a call that early. He had passed away the night before,” said Venz.

Venz is an advocate for people talking about their heart health. Hear Marshall’s full story in a Your Health Matters report Monday on Action 2 News at 4.

