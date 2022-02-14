Advertisement

Worker falls off roof at Wrightstown construction site

Eagle III rescue helicopter (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a worker suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the roof of a construction site Monday morning.

The accident happened shortly after 10:30 on the 1200-block of Broadway St.

The Wrightstown Police Department identifies the victim only as a 59-year-old man from Green Bay. It says he was flown to a hospital by a rescue helicopter. There’s no word on his condition.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident along with the Wrightstown Police Department.

Police were assisted at the scene by the Brown county Sheriff’s Office, County Rescue and Eagle III, and the Wrightstown and Greenleaf fire departments.

