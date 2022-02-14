Wisconsin Snow Sculpting Championships dazzle frozen fans at Sturgeon Spectacular in Fond Du Lac

Fond du Lac, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite today’s extremely cold temperatures, 27 snow sculptors took their talents to the Fond du Lac Sturgeon Spectacular for the Wisconsin Snow Sculpting Championships. The frigid fun made a major personal and economic difference for the Fond du Lac community.

It’s expected that 10,000 to 20,000 people will enjoy activities all weekend long in Fond Du Lac during the sturgeon spearing festivities. However, for some the can’t miss event has nothing to do with fish at all. Instead, it’s snow sculpting. When artists take massive blocks of snow and in just 48 hours turn them into works of art.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes along the way... I will say that,” Mike Austin, one of the members of the championships’ second place team, shared. “I’ve broken a lot of pieces, made a lot of stuff that I wasn’t proud of but eventually you get the hang of it.”

So much so, Austin’s team who got the silver medal in Sunday’s championship with his team called “Up to Snow Good.” His two teammates, Casey Harris and Caleb Kasper, had never sculpted snow before this weekend. Making for a very special seventh Sturgeon Spectacular which brings in extra traffic to local businesses.

“We saw what a unique thing sturgeon spearing was, I mean you can only do this in one place in the world and that’s the Lake Winnebago area,” president of Lake Winnebago Region, Craig Molitor, said. “So, we thought if anything was worthy of a festival. It’s the sturgeon. It’s this massive fish. It’s incredibly ugly. It’s so ugly that it’s kind of cute.”

The building snow is shipped in from a local ski hill and it’s fresh snow. That means it’s clean, no salt is in it and no trash. Apparently, it’s a snow sculptor’s dream material.

“Well there is an old joke, if you want to sculpt an elephant you start with the block and then you get rid of everything that doesn’t look like an elephant,” Austin joked.

Austin has competed in 5 of the 6 Wisconsin Snow Championships hosted at the Sturgeon Spectacular. When it comes to answering how he practices making his arctic visions come to life...

“How do you practice tying your shoes? You just start doing it,” Austin shared. “I don’t mean to be flippant. It just starts with a desire and an idea and then starting going at it until you figure it out.”

Austin’s humor was also included in his group’s final product, “The Battle on Bago.” The said piece earned second place amongst the nine teams competing.

“Sven, he’s struggling with his big fish and then we look down to find out his fish is really just an old tire that he hooked into,” Austin explained about his piece.

Austin and his team’s icy masterpiece provided some inspiration to the next generation of snow sculptors.

“To get them sculpting snow, to have themselves embrace wintertime and just be creative, we teach classes at the beginning of Saturday so they can learn some of the techniques,” Molitor shared. “We set up amateur blocks throughout the snow sculpting area so they too can start chipping away at things.”

Austin and his fellow snow sculptors are already looking forward to next year’s championship.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.