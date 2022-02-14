Steffen, Lambeau Field Stadium District leaders come to agreement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Rep. David Steffen (R-Howard) has suspended his legislative efforts to dissolve the Lambeau Field Stadium District Board.

On Friday, Steffen met with Stadium District Chair Chuck Lamine and Executive Director Pat Webb to come to an agreement on transparency and oversight.

Steffen says district leaders agreed to “expand and enhance the transparency and financial oversight procedures” related to taxpayer-funded expenses. They also agreed that no lease negotiations or decisions would happen without an outside legal counsel evaluation.

“I am thankful for Stadium District Board Chair Chuck Lamine’s leadership and willingness to address this fundamental element of my legislative proposal. Financial transparency and oversight of tax dollars is a central responsibility of the Stadium District Board, and these enhancements will shine new and necessary light on Lambeau Field-related finances. Further steps relating to the long-term future and financial relationship with the stadium will now be up to the community and its local leaders,” says Steffen.

Steffen introduced a bill that would have ended the board and diverted a bulk of the funds to homeowners who pay property taxes.

The Packers said such a move would violate the lease signed by the team, the city and the Stadium District. That lease is set to expire at the end of the year. The Packers say they’ve been working with the city to extend it.

The board was established in 2000 for the purpose of maintaining funds for the renovation of Lambeau Field.

