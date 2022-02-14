St. Norbert women peaking in year three under Leonhard-Perry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The St. Norbert women are peaking as they near the end of the regular season. The second with Amanda Leonhard-Perry as head coach after the pandemic wiped away the last year.

“I think we are, and honestly it was hard not playing last year because of COVID, but we were able to practice. Our kids, our seniors have been with me now for three years. The expectations, they know a little better. They know what we’re running a little better. So, it’s been fun kind of watching them grow,” said head coach Amanda Leonhard-Perry.

In 2019-20 the Green Knights finished with a 9-16 record. Flash forward to this season, and it’s nearly the opposite with a 16-7 mark heading into the regular season finale.

Winners of four of the last five games, St. Norbert is in position to be the second seed in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference tournament. A spot they can solidify with 15th ranked Wisconsin Lutheran visiting the Mulva Family Fitness & Sports Center on Tuesday night.

“Just a different set of eyes on things. A different way of doing things sometimes is best for the kids. Just being who I am, and what I want this program to look like as we move along is a big piece of that. Being able to communicate that to our players,” said Leonhard-Perry.

A big factor in the Green Knights success this season is a group of seniors that have now gone through the program with Leonhard-Perry over these last three years. Many of them local products like DePere Grad Olivia DeCleen and Notre Dame alum Kaycee Gierczak.

“Just more comfortable, and the girls I’ve played with the last three, four years have been exceptional. What coach Perry has done in the last few years has been remarkable. You can see the changes,” said senior Olivia DeCleene.

“Definitely the confidence level with all of us, and just getting to know coach. Getting to know her philosophies, the way she coaches, and the way we play as a group together,” said Kaycee Gierczak.

