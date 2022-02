BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of I-43 south in Brown County has reopened to traffic following a serious crash.

The scene was located at I-43 southbound at Glenmore Road. Traffic was diverted to 172 west.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-43 southbound open again in the Bellevue area after officials cleared away a serious crash. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/a7Xv4wLXNa — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 14, 2022

I 43 Southbound is closed due to serious crash at Glenmore Road. All traffic is being diverted to 172 Westbound. Please avoid the area and take an alternate route. You can get back on I 43 Southbound at CTH MM/Bellevue exit or STH 96 in Denmark. Delay expected for 1-2 hours. — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) February 14, 2022

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-43 southbound closed in the Bellevue area between Highway 172 and the County MM exit after a major crash. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/BDeSbWLaKw — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 14, 2022

