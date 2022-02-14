MILDER NEXT 2 DAYS, A FEW SNOW CHANCES

I’m going the keep the “cuddle alert” going through this Valentine’s Day evening and night due to the cold air currently in place. Evening temperatures will be in the teens with lows by Tuesday morning in the single digits above and below zero in most spots. Chills in the 0s & -0s are likely again as well.

Southeasterly winds are going to increase on Tuesday but that means temperatures will be warming up. Look for afternoon temperatures mainly in the 20s with daily highs in the lower 30s occurring during the evening. Some flakes may occur lakeside during the day and there could be some flakes or freezing drizzle north of the valley during the afternoon and evening.

Look for highs in the 30s to lower 40s during the first half of Wednesday out ahead of a strong cold front. Some light rain or drizzle is possible early with a chance for a rain/snow mix in the afternoon as temperatures cool. Some light accumulations could occur during the afternoon and evening, especially south of Green Bay.

Most data suggest our region will miss out on the big snow Wednesday and Thursday with a potent weather maker taking the southern track. Story of the winter, right? I can’t totally rule out some snow Wednesday night into Thursday southeast of the Valley but it continues to seem unlikely.

Another clipper system Friday afternoon & night could produce a few inches of fluffy snow and some gusty breezes across northern Wisconsin and the U.P.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SE 10-25 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Stars & clouds. A “cuddle alert” continues. LOW: 5

TUESDAY: Breezy & milder. Some lakeside flakes possible. Chance of flakes/freezing drizzle NORTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Some light accumulations could occur by evening SOUTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Much colder. Blustery. Snow stays to our southeast. HIGH: 20 LOW: 3

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Late day and evening snow likely. HIGH: 26 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and blustery. HIGH: 23 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Milder. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. HIGH: 36

