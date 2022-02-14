Luxemburg-Casco superintendent retiring

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - The Luxemburg-Casco School District announced Superintendent Glenn Schlender is retiring at the end of the school year.

Schlender has worked in education for 37 years, including eight years as Luxemburg-Casco’s superintendent.

The school district says it saw substantial improvement in academic achievement, moving up its ranking from #25 to #2 among the 38 CESA 7 school districts in Northeast Wisconsin. “Current L-C student achievement is more than 20 points higher than the state average,” the school district said.

During Schlender’s tenure the district saw a turnaround from losing students in open enrollment to increasing enrollment. Open enrollment students now account for about 10% of the student body.

In 2018, voters in the school district approved $27.8 million in referendum projects, including a new middle school in Luxemburg, converting a former middle school into the Casco Career Academy, an agri-science center, and a fitness center which is also available to the public. He’s credited with expanding the curriculum and career-readiness programs. These include the Ahnapee Diesel Center and Ahnapee Regional Youth Apprenticeship Program, as well as partnerships with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Bellin Health, D&S Machine Service and the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance.

School board president Mike Driedric wrote, “Under Glenn’s leadership, Luxemburg-Casco has become a destination district for learning in Northeast Wisconsin. Our goal is to have that success continue with our leadership team and his successor.”

Schlender wrote, “I take pride in that we were able to largely stay open during the pandemic. The teachers carried much of that burden, and I am appreciative of their dedication to student learning. I have been blessed to work with an administrative team who are gifted leaders, with a passion for students, and who are willing to get out of their comfort zones to make learning better.”

The school district is taking applications and hopes to name a new superintendent this spring.

Schlender was superintendent for the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District for five years before coming to Luxemburg-Casco in 2014. He’s a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Schlender says he plans to continue living in Luxemburg.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.