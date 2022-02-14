Advertisement

Kwik Trip asks customers to bring their own cups after inventory stolen

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - Kwik Trip is asking customers to supply their own coffee cups after an apparent heist.

The beloved Wisconsin convenience store chain says another gas station stole their inventory of disposable cups.

During BYOC, you can get any size refill for .99 cents.

Kwik Trip declined to name the store that took their inventory.

Kwik Trip has more than 700 stores in the Upper Midwest.

