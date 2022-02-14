How a heart scan saved a man’s life, what you need to know for Valentine’s Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’re talking about heart health. Cardiologists recommend getting what is called a calcium scan if you have family history of cardiovascular disease or are at high risk for it.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. The World Health Organization says about about 18 million lives are lost every year because incidents that include heart attacks or strokes.

One Prevea patient, Marshall Venz almost added to that total but was saved thanks to his daughter.

“Dr. Peter Fergus told me that ‘if your daughter would have not gotten you down here when she did, you would not be celebrating Christmas with your family,’” Venz remembered.

About 10 years ago, Venz had three fainting episodes relatively close together. A man in his early 60′s he marked them down on a calendar to talk to his doctor about during his next visit. He thought it was just due to getting older.

However, his family history is concerning. His father died from a heart attack at 79. His mother also had heart problems as does his brother.

Venz’s daughter Kari is a nurse practitioner at Prevea Health. As a Father’s Day gift she wanted to make an appointment for her dad to get a heart scan. After pushing it off for a while, Marshall finally agreed. Thankfully, once the scan was done his doctors got in touch with him immediately.

“Three telephone messages. Two from Green Bay, from the clinic that did the calcium score and they apparently had contacted my family doctor also, he had left a message,” Marshall recalled. “It sounded like there was some urgency there.”

Venz had a 95% blockage in one area of his heart. Within a week of the scan he had two stints put in.

“Men notoriously don’t go to the doctor,” Dr. Jennifer Davis, a cardiologist at Prevea Health, emphasized. “The number one thing that men can do is make regular appointments with their primary care providers and also not ignore their symptoms. A lot of times men will show up and say ‘Oh it only hurts a little bit.’ Their significant other will chime in and be like, ‘well you’re having crushing chest pain every time you do anything.’”

The calcium scan that Venz said potentially saved his life measures calcified plaque in the heart. This gives cardiologists another tool in what course of treatment is needed.

“Once I start with a patient, and talk with them and get an idea about what is going on, a calcium score is a great way to go if this is a person who is generally not symptomatic,” Dr. Karen Moncher, a cardiologist at UW Health, shared.

Venz is grateful to his daughter and her action in getting him scanned.

“I’m very thankful to her,” Venz highlighted. “Thankful that God was looking down and gave me some extra time. He probably nudged my daughter and said you better get dad down there.”

About one third of all cardiovascular deaths occur in people under the age of 70. So, if you’re experiencing symptoms or have a family history of heart disease the first step is to talk to your doctor and remember to give some extra love back to your heart this Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.