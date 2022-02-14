Advertisement

Dodge County farm hand sentenced to prison for sexual assaulting girl in barn

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Dodge County farmhand has been sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child.

Marcus Statz, 48, was ordered to spend eight years in prison and eight years on extended supervision.

In late 2020, Statz was working on a farm in the Town of Emmett.

“After he finished milking the cows, Statz had sexual intercourse with a fifteen-year-old girl on multiple occasions,” reads a statement from the district attorney’s office.

The crimes happened between October 2020 and January 2021. Statz and the victim both worked at the farm.

“When confronted, Statz admitted that he knew that having sex with a fifteen-year-old was crossing the line and that he knew he was in legal trouble,” the district attorney’s office says.

Assistant District Attorney Jin Ho D. Pack said, “While this sentence protects the public and addresses the behavior of Mr. Statz, and I believe Judge [Martin] DeVries’s sentence was thoughtful and appropriate. Ultimately, it is the victim who will have to deal with the echoes of this crime and the injury caused to her. My hope for the legacy of this case is strength found for her.”

