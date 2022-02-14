COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Average falls below 2,000 cases per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – COVID-19′s downward trend in Wisconsin continued through the weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports the state confirmed just 739 new cases confirmed in the past 24-hour period. This is the first time since Christmas Day the state confirmed fewer than 1,000 cases in a single day, and the first time since October 30 that it happened on a day other than a holiday.

The DHS says the state is averaging 1,941 cases per day (1,941). It’s the first time this metric was below 2,000 since November 2, according to the DHS website. Tests confirmed a net 3,877 cases since Friday’s state COVID-19 report. That includes 743 cases in WBAY’s viewing area over the past 3 days. Brown County passed 69,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. Sheboygan County reached 29,000 cases.

For the first time since early November, the positivity rate fell below 10%, with 9.8% of all test results in the last week positive for the COVID-19 virus. A month ago, 27.8% of tests confirmed the virus.

The DHS received a total 47 reports of COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The DHS says the state is averaging 18 deaths per day from the disease caused by the coronavirus. That rolling average is up slightly from 17 on Friday. Outagamie County reached 300 COVID-19 deaths. Its death toll increased by 1. Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Marinette each reported a death to the state since Friday. Shawano and Waupaca counties each reported two. County case and death totals are listed at the end of the article.

The total number of hospitalizations in the pandemic was revised, falling from 57,825 on Friday to 57,653. No explanation was given for the change, but the DHS if frequently revisiting and confirming data. We most often see this in county case and death counts if a person was added to a tally more than once.

As of Friday, the state’s hospitals were treating 1,052 COVID-19 patients, including 204 in ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). This metric was on pace this weekend to fall below 1,000 for the first time since November 8 last year. The WHA doesn’t update patient numbers on weekends, so we’ll get the latest information after 3:30 this afternoon.

Hospitals in the 7-county Northeast health care region were treating 132 COVID-19 patients Friday, with 27 of them in intensive care. The 8-county Fox Valley region accounted for 76 patients, and 12 in ICU.

Vaccinations

The DHS said it was dealing with technical issues with the vaccination data last week. It planned to publish the data today, but as of 2:20 P.M. the vaccination website was still showing numbers from February 9. We’ll pass along the updates when they’re available.

Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 25.7% received vaccine/21.1% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 59.7% received vaccine/55.4% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 58.8% received vaccine/52.8% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 63.0% received vaccine/58.0% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 68.4% received vaccine/64.5% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.0% received vaccine/67.7% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 77.7% received vaccine/74.7% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine/82.2% completed vaccinations

Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.8% 61.6% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.4% 53.8% Dodge (87,839) 51.9% 49.3% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.2% 73.6% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.0% 49.5% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.2% 52.1% Forest (9,004) 52.3% 49.2% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.0% 53.9% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.2% 50.3% Langlade (19,189) 53.6% 51.1% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.0% 57.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.9% 50.1% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.8% 75.4% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.5% 50.3% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.6% 60.4% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.3% 45.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.1% 59.1% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.1% 52.6% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.6% 43.4% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.7% 58.3% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 295,003 (62.2%) 280,487 (59.1%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 326,848 (59.4%) 310,285 (56.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,702,892 (63.5%) 3,482,247 (59.7%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,130 cases (+159) (364 deaths)

Calumet – 11,344 cases (+21) (91 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,928 cases (+28) (82 deaths)

Dodge – 23,988 cases (+59) (259 deaths) (+1)

Door – 6,506 cases (+15) (48 deaths)

Florence - 794 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 28,918 cases (+63) (206 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,398 cases (+4) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,678 cases (+14) (36 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,103 cases (+16) (50 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,263 cases (+8) (68 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee – 4,526 cases (+15) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,822 cases (+10) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,060 cases (+47) (148 deaths)

Marinette - 9,513 cases (+35) (90 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,797 cases (+22) (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,811 (+2) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,221 cases (+15) (82 deaths)

Outagamie – 41,637 cases (+104) (300 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 9,615 cases (+23) (110 deaths) (+2)

Sheboygan – 29,000 cases (+80) (237 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,119 cases (+26) (185 deaths) (+2)

Waushara – 4,902 cases (+14) (63 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,007 (+32) (308 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

