COLD AGAIN, BUT MILDER INTO THE MIDWEEK...

A disturbance moving through the region is producing clouds this morning. But some sun will shine at times today... Skies will be a little brighter across the Northwoods, compared to folks farther south. In general, clouds will decrease through the afternoon, as this wave of low pressure moves away from us.

Temperatures remain on the cold side for the middle of February. Highs will be in the teens and low 20s this afternoon. At least our west wind will be light and not offering that much of a wind chill factor.

The wind will turn to the southeast tomorrow, and become rather breezy late in the day. This switch in the wind direction will give us a warming trend over the next few days. Tuesday’s highs will be near the freezing mark, with 40s arriving on Wednesday. The weather will be warming up ahead of a storm system, which will give us a midweek chance of rain. There might be a brief period of wintry mixed precipitation as temperatures drop Wednesday night... However, it’s likely the precipitation moves away before it’s cold enough for much, if any accumulating snow. I think snow lovers will continue to be disappointed with the weather we’ve had recently.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 1-10 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/SE 5-15+ MPH

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly sunny, with more sun NORTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 19

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cold, but calm. Some clouds late. LOW: 4

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Milder, but breezy. Lakeside flakes possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild and windy. A chance of showers... Maybe a brief wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 43 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: Clearing skies. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 19 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. A chance of late flakes. HIGH: 27 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder temps. HIGH: 39

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.