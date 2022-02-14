Bucks’ Connaughton undergoes hand surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton underwent surgery on his fractured right hand on Monday, the team announced.

Connaughton suffered a fractured fourth metacarpel against the Suns on February 10th, and underwent surgery in New York on Monday. The Bucks expect Connaughton to miss four weeks due to the injury.

This season Connaughton is averaging a career high 10 points per game, and has made 18 starts for Milwaukee.

