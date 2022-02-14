Advertisement

Bucks’ Connaughton undergoes hand surgery

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 133-127. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)(Jon Durr | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton underwent surgery on his fractured right hand on Monday, the team announced.

Connaughton suffered a fractured fourth metacarpel against the Suns on February 10th, and underwent surgery in New York on Monday. The Bucks expect Connaughton to miss four weeks due to the injury.

This season Connaughton is averaging a career high 10 points per game, and has made 18 starts for Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Police Department investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning
Appleton man shot after reports of 20-person fight on College Avenue
A serious crash slows traffic on I-43 at Glenmore Road. Feb. 14, 2022
New Holstein man dies after crash on I-43
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
A total of 431 sturgeon were harvested on the Lake Winnebago System Saturday
A Wisconsin tradition: Thousands kick off 2022 sturgeon spearing season
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl

Latest News

WATCH: U.P. community honors Olympian Nick Baumgartner
WATCH: U.P. community honors Olympian Nick Baumgartner
The St. Norbert women are peaking as they near the end of the regular season. The second with...
St. Norbert women peaking in year three under Leonhard-Perry
Nick Baumgartner
Iron River throws a parade for Olympic gold medal winner
A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
Steffen, Lambeau Field Stadium District leaders come to agreement