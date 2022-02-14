Appleton police looking for videos and photos of fight, shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say the man shot early Sunday morning near the 1300-block of W. College Ave. is in stable condition as investigators continue to figure out what led to the shooting.

Officers were called to the scene after 2 A.M. Sunday for reports of a big fight. While on the way, officers learned shots had been fired.

It was in the parking lot outside Core’s Lounge where that fight broke out, but we’ve since learned the victim was found down the street and around the block.

We found a broken beer bottle and some bloodstains in the parking lot where police responded early Sunday morning as well as a city crew cleaning up a sidewalk near where the victim was found.

Police aren’t sure why the fight broke out around bar close, but we’re told there were a lot of people in the area at the time. While 20 or so were still here when officers arrived, they believe others left the area.

As part of their investigation, Appleton police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and took pictures or videos of the fight or its aftermath to reach out to the police department.

”I know they’re looking through traffic camera footage and some other resources that we have available to see if they can identify, with all of the cars that were leaving that area. The likelihood of them locating who that person or persons may be is high,” police Lt. Meghan Cash said.

While police say they’re increasing patrols in this area, they do believe this shooting was an isolated incident and people in this area should feel safe.

