Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Stove safety update and lots of space news

Propane tanks
Propane tanks
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz heard from a number of viewers after his report last month on the impact natural gas stoves have on the environment and the home. They wanted to know, what about propane gas emissions? Brad looked into it.

Also, put on your running shoes because Brad has a lot of space news he couldn’t fit in last week?

  • SpaceX loses satellites
  • Rocket debris heads for the moon
  • the James Webb space telescope sees its first star
  • and where you can see the planets in our night sky

Somehow he fits it all in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

And here are three more: Watch Brad’s report from January 31 on natural gas stoves...

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Police Department investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning
Appleton man shot after reports of 20-person fight on College Avenue
A serious crash slows traffic on I-43 at Glenmore Road. Feb. 14, 2022
New Holstein man dies after crash on I-43
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
A total of 431 sturgeon were harvested on the Lake Winnebago System Saturday
A Wisconsin tradition: Thousands kick off 2022 sturgeon spearing season
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl

Latest News

DNA analysis of elephant ivory reveals trafficking networks
WATCH: U.P. community honors Olympian Nick Baumgartner
WATCH: U.P. community honors Olympian Nick Baumgartner
WATCH: Advocates rally for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Appleton
WATCH: Advocates rally for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Appleton
WATCH: Appleton police looking for photos and videos of fight, shooting
WATCH: Appleton police looking for photos and videos of fight, shooting
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Romance Scams
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Local woman shares romance scam story to help others