A Wisconsin tradition: Thousands kick off 2022 sturgeon spearing season

WINNECONNE Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands safely headed out on the ice looking for the perfect spot to catch a sturgeon for opening weekend of the 2022 sturgeon spearing season, enjoying the sport rich in tradition since 1932.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a total of 431 sturgeon were harvested on the Lake Winnebago system on Saturday.

The harvest on the Upriver Lakes totaled 197 fish, spearers reached 61% of the allotted adult female cap in the Upriver Lakes.

DNR officials believe the season could wrap up on Sunday or Monday, making it shorter than last season for those spearing in certain areas, such as Lake Poygan, Lake Butte des Morts, and Lake Winneconne.

The harvest speared on Lake Winnebago on Saturday totaled 234 fish.

Sturgeon spearing officially started at 7a.m. and wrapped up at 1p.m. on Saturday.

Frigid temperatures did not stop spearers heading onto the ice of Lake Poygan in Winneconne.

“I’ve been spearing since I was like 13, 14 years old and I finally got my up river tag this year after sending it in for 8 years and finally got this one, this beauty,” said Cheyenne Hopp, a sturgeon spearer.

21-year-old Hopp was celebrating her big in, after spearing her first sturgeon on opening day.

“We kind of saw it come in and we’re just like okay, and my brother he’s great, he took me out this year, he made sure everything was good to go. He was like ‘Cheyenne grab that spear,’ and so I grabbed it and I’m waiting for it, and then he’s like ‘alright’ and then I just threw it. I was so proud, he said that I did a really great job so I’m really proud of myself for that,” Hopp said.

Hopp says this used to be a family tradition with her father, before he passed away two years ago, “It’s just sad he couldn’t be there for me, but I like to think he sent the sturgeon my way today.”

More than 12,000 sturgeon spearing licenses were sold this year.

Many of those spearers weighing their catches Saturday at Marble Park in Winneconne.

“It’s awesome, it is so exciting. Just seeing the excitement from successful spearers out there, and even spearers that aren’t successful just getting a chance to go out and give it a shot. So it’s really exciting, it’s exciting for staff to be able to work with these fish and interact with the public,” said Aaron O’Connell, DNR Sturgeon Habitat Biologist.

The DNR says the sturgeon harvest on Lake Winnebago was low today, so they expect spearers to have 15 days out on that water, unless harvest numbers increase over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.