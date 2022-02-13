Advertisement

Ukraine Olympic team calls for peace, IOC wants no protests

In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads "No War in...
In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads "No War in Ukraine" after finishing a run at the men's skeleton competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(NBC via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Ukraine’s Olympic team has issued a statement calling for peace against the backdrop of a Russian military build-up on the border between the countries.

So far no other athletes have followed the lead of slider Vladyslav Heraskevych. He held up a sign with the Ukrainian flag and the message “No War in Ukraine” after finishing a run in the skeleton competition.

The Ukrainian team issued a statement Saturday night Beijing time expanding on his gesture.

“The Olympic Team of Ukraine that is competing at the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing expresses a unanimous call for peace together with the native country,” the Ukrainian Olympic Committee wrote on social media.

“Being thousands of kilometers away from the Motherland, mentally we are with our families and friends.” The statement doesn’t mention Russia or the military situation.

The International Olympic Committee bans most protest gestures at the Games. It isn’t taking action against Heraskevych because “‘No war’ is a message we can all relate to,” executive director of the Olympic Games Christophe Dubi said Sunday.

But IOC spokesman Mark Adams says that doesn’t mean the IOC wants other athletes to join in.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
UPDATE: Green Bay man killed in crash in Town of Rockland identified
Two Rivers and Roncalli join arms in prayer for a student who died this week. Feb. 10, 2022.
MUST SEE: Roncalli and Two Rivers teams join in prayer for student who died this week
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Iron River Michigan snowboarder wins gold medal in his fourth Olympics
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin back to pre-surge levels
Oshkosh Defense will build new mail trucks in South Carolina
South Carolina officials fire back at Sen. Baldwin over “inexperienced” workers remark

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday lauded the House's passage of a bill targeting...
Democratic Senate debates merits of passion vs. pragmatism
The official added officers are specifically taught to reposition someone who is restrained...
Official: Officers in Floyd killing trained about rights
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
The students were taken into custody and will be disciplined according to the code of conduct,...
Middle schoolers accused of chasing down, attacking baseball coach