Advertisement

Thief steals 250K in Pokémon goods from Forest Lake shop

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The owners of a business in Forest Lake said a thief broke into their game shop and stole Pokémon merchandise they estimate was worth $250,000.

The thief avoided the store’s security system Thursday morning by breaking into a vacant business next door and then busting through the wall to enter the gaming store’s storage areas.

The thief removed two room’s worth of inventory without entering the main store, which would have triggered an alarm.

Twin brothers Eric and Mike Johnson own Punch-Out Gaming.

Eric Johnson says the thief focused on Pokémon, leaving behind other items, including a bank cash bag.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton police squad car at night
Appleton resident shot on College Avenue
Generic crash
UPDATE: Green Bay man killed in crash in Town of Rockland identified
Two Rivers and Roncalli join arms in prayer for a student who died this week. Feb. 10, 2022.
MUST SEE: Roncalli and Two Rivers teams join in prayer for student who died this week
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Iron River Michigan snowboarder wins gold medal in his fourth Olympics
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin back to pre-surge levels

Latest News

FEBRUARY 13 BIRTHDAY CLUB
FEBRUARY 13 BIRTHDAY CLUB
Appleton police squad car at night
Appleton resident shot on College Avenue
Still cool today, but warmer to start the week!
First Alert Forecast: A big pattern shift this week!
“Recently, I had somebody that was looking to surrender a turtle and they came all the way up...
New congressional bill potentially restricting exotic pet rescue options