Advertisement

Report: Packers ready to go all-in to keep Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t made up his mind if he’ll come back to play another season. Still, the Packers are reportedly ready to offer the four time MVP quarterback a deal that would make him the highest paid in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to report that Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers front office is the best it’s been in years and leading to growing optimism that he’ll return to Green Bay. The Packers front office, according to Rapoport, is also willing to offer Rodgers an extension that would push towards the the salary cap and make QB1 the highest paid in the league in terms of annual salary.

That deal would likely require voidable years tacked on to help with salary cap concerns. Rodgers does have one year remaining on his current contract, but the Packers have plenty of issues to take care of this offseason considering they’re $48.9 million dollars over the projected cap, according to ESPN Stat’s and Information.

Rodgers has said he will make a decision about his future after the season, and it will come quickly rather than make those impacted wait.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton police squad car at night
Appleton resident shot on College Avenue
Generic crash
UPDATE: Green Bay man killed in crash in Town of Rockland identified
Two Rivers and Roncalli join arms in prayer for a student who died this week. Feb. 10, 2022.
MUST SEE: Roncalli and Two Rivers teams join in prayer for student who died this week
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Iron River Michigan snowboarder wins gold medal in his fourth Olympics
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin back to pre-surge levels

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers wins 4th NFL MVP honor
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler (36) intercepts a San Francisco 49ers quarterback Elvis...
Butler elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
FILE - Green Bay Packers' LeRoy Butler jumps into the crowd following an interception late in...
Packers legend LeRoy Butler makes the leap to the Hall of Fame!
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gestures from the sideline during the second half an...
What are LaFleur’s chances for NFL Coach of the Year?