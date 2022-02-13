Report: Packers ready to go all-in to keep Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t made up his mind if he’ll come back to play another season. Still, the Packers are reportedly ready to offer the four time MVP quarterback a deal that would make him the highest paid in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to report that Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers front office is the best it’s been in years and leading to growing optimism that he’ll return to Green Bay. The Packers front office, according to Rapoport, is also willing to offer Rodgers an extension that would push towards the the salary cap and make QB1 the highest paid in the league in terms of annual salary.

That deal would likely require voidable years tacked on to help with salary cap concerns. Rodgers does have one year remaining on his current contract, but the Packers have plenty of issues to take care of this offseason considering they’re $48.9 million dollars over the projected cap, according to ESPN Stat’s and Information.

Rodgers has said he will make a decision about his future after the season, and it will come quickly rather than make those impacted wait.

