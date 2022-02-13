Advertisement

Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city then killed himself as police closed in.

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.

After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself. No officers fired their weapons.

Police say three shooting victims were taken to a local hospital, and two more turned up at hospitals in different cities.

Four of the victims were male and one was female. None appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

Police have provided no information about the identity of the shooter or his victims but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
UPDATE: Green Bay man killed in crash in Town of Rockland identified
Two Rivers and Roncalli join arms in prayer for a student who died this week. Feb. 10, 2022.
MUST SEE: Roncalli and Two Rivers teams join in prayer for student who died this week
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Iron River Michigan snowboarder wins gold medal in his fourth Olympics
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin back to pre-surge levels
Oshkosh Defense will build new mail trucks in South Carolina
South Carolina officials fire back at Sen. Baldwin over “inexperienced” workers remark

Latest News

Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
Still cool today, but warmer to start the week!
First Alert Forecast: A big pattern shift this week!
An Amber Alert issued for a Georgia toddler has been canceled, the National Center for Missing...
Amber Alert canceled for Georgia toddler
In France, the so-called Freedom Convoy descended on Paris Saturday.
'Freedom Convoy' protests come to Paris