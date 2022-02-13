GRADUAL WARMING THROUGH MIDWEEK, STILL SOME SNOW CHANCES

Areas of light snow or flurries are possible tonight. Not much snow is expected overall but a few spots, especially across our western areas, could get a coating by sunrise. There may also be a little snow right along the lakeshore if a band of snow that’s been out over the lake all day can finally make contact with land. Lows will be in the single digits with some below zero spots farther north.

Valentine’s Day will feature a mix of sun & clouds along with seasonably chilly air. Highs should be in the teens to low 20s with evening (date night?) temperatures mainly in the teens. My “cuddle alert” remains in effect!

Southeasterly breezes pick up on Tuesday and that will allow milder air to gradually build in during the day. Forecast highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s may not occur until the evening hours.

We continue to monitor a weather maker for Wednesday. The most recent data still suggest we’ll have a mix of rain and snow develop during the day with highs in the 30s to lower 40s. A coating of snow could occur by the evening, especially south of Green Bay. There remains some model disagreement with the exact placement of the heavy snow band with this system but I continue to favor a southern track... which means our area will miss out on significant totals again . Stay tuned for any chances over the coming days.

Another weak clipper late Friday into Friday night may produce a coating to a few fluffy inches as is moves on through.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Some light snow showers or flurries possible. Cloudy. LOW: 5

VALENTINE’S DAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Seasonably chilly. HIGH: 21 LOW: 5

TUESDAY: Milder with thickening clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Wintry mix of rain & snow develops. Some accumulation possible mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 42 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Clouds & sun. Lingering snow south? Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 20 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Chance of light snow by evening. HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Colder. HIGH: 20 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32

