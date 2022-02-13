BIG CHANGE IN THE WEATHER PATTERN THIS WEEK

You can expect seasonably cool conditions once again today just like yesterday. High temperatures will top out in the teens for all of Northeast Wisconsin, but wind chills will stay in subzero territory until the midday hours. Early sunshine will eventually give way to scattered puffy clouds across the region. The later it gets, the more cloudy it will get.

A weak disturbance moving through overnight will trigger scattered light snow showers. Accumulations appear minimal, and the best chance to see any of these flakes will be in Central Wisconsin, and areas like the Fox Valley. It is possible you will have some light snow on your car tomorrow so plan ahead! The rest of your Valentine’s Day looks Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 20s (hooray for some improvement in the temps!).

Southerly winds pick up Tuesday out ahead of our next weather maker that will move through midweek. Temperatures will warm into the 40s for most that day, ahead of a cold front. Also ahead of the front, some rain or a wintry mix will be possible. Wednesday night and into Thursday, temperatures will plummet quickly. It is possible this could end as light snow for mainly the southern part of the state. Since we are still in the long range, we will have a better idea of timing and impacts by the start of the week. Check back for updates!

The end of the week looks cooler with highs only in the 20s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We will also have a small chance to see some light snow Friday night into Saturday as another disturbance clips the area.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/W 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Variably cloudy skies. Chance of light snow WEST this evening. HIGH: 15

TONIGHT: Scattered light snow, mainly southwest. Cloudy. LOW: 4

VALENTINE’S DAY: Early morning snow showers possible. Late day partial clearing. HIGH: 21 LOW: 6

TUESDAY: Milder with thickening clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild, and breezy. Wintry mix develops. HIGH: 43 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: Clouds & sun. Lingering snow south? Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 21 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Chance of light snow late. HIGH: 23 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: A few AM flakes then partly sunny. HIGH: 25

