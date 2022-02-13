Appleton resident shot on College Avenue
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 28-year-old Appleton resident was shot on College Avenue early Sunday.
The Appleton Police Department responded to a disturbance in 1300 block of West College Avenue around 2:17 a.m., according to Lt. Mike Wallace.
A group of approximately 20 people were reportedly fighting outside.
Officers located the male who had been shot and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The Appleton Police Department does not believe the injuries are life-threatening.
Police are actively investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.
WBAY is following this story as it develops.
