Appleton resident shot on College Avenue

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 28-year-old Appleton resident was shot on College Avenue early Sunday.

The Appleton Police Department responded to a disturbance in 1300 block of West College Avenue around 2:17 a.m., according to Lt. Mike Wallace.

A group of approximately 20 people were reportedly fighting outside.

Officers located the male who had been shot and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Appleton Police Department does not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

WBAY is following this story as it develops.

