South Carolina officials fire back at Sen. Baldwin over “inexperienced” workers remark

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - South Carolina officials are sounding off over comments Senator Tammy Baldwin made about their workforce after they were awarded production to make postal delivery trucks for the Oshkosh Corporation.

They’re also telling Action 2 News they plan to fight to keep the jobs in the Spartanburg area.

This is despite efforts happing in Wisconsin to persuade the company otherwise.

Once again in news conference this week, Senator Baldwin expressed concern that Oshkosh Corporation was shifting work to South Carolina in an effort to avoid better paying union jobs in Wisconsin.

“In what appears to be a newly acquired facility and what will likely be with non union hires, and inexperienced hires,” she said during a news conference Thursday with members of the UAW Local 578.

South Carolina officials say what Baldwin said, is a slap in the face.

“She picked a bone with me last Thursday when I got a copy of your newscast,” said David Britt, Chair of Economic Development for Spartanburg County, responding to Baldwin’s previous statement.

He added, “She obviously knows nothing about our county because we have the most qualified, the most experienced workforce in Spartanburg County in the world and that’s why we have 250 international companies that call Spartanburg home.”

Senator Baldwin and the union have also strongly denied statements both South Carolina officials and Senator Ron Johnson made Thursday, accusing them of trying to tank the contract with the Biden Administration if production isn’t shifted back to Wisconsin.

This is in reference to an EPA report saying the vehicles won’t do enough to prevent climate change since only ten percent will be electric.

The rest will be fuel efficient.

USPS officials claim they don’t have the funding or infrastructure in place to support a fleet entirely of electric trucks, especially in rural areas.

President of UAW Local 578 Bob Lynk said in response, “About trying to tank a contract, it has zero to do with that. We want Oshkosh to have the work. We believe that contract was awarded again on the backs of our people. We have the skilled workforce.”

In South Carolina, officials remain confident of getting this production facility which is already under construction.

Britt said, “Hey listen, they picked a fight with the wrong person, and I will do everything in my power and I’ve already started with our Governor, with our two United States Senators. I will call on a good friend, Rep. Jim Clyburn, who is the primary person that is the primary reason for President Biden sitting in the oval office today.”

Oshkosh Corporation hasn’t said anything over the past week, but previously told us in statement, they looked at sites across the country and the one in South Carolina was simply the best option.

You can find information about a letter Baldwin sent to Oshkosh Corporation last November here.

Baldwin also provided Action 2 News with this statement Friday:

“It’s my job to support job creation in Wisconsin and I want the trucks built here. Oshkosh Defense has a history of manufacturing vehicles in Wisconsin with experienced and skilled union labor, so I don’t like the fact that they decided to move production of the postal trucks to South Carolina in what appears to be a newly acquired facility with inexperienced, likely non-union hires. I have pressed Oshkosh Defense’s leadership about this decision, and I am pressing the U.S. Postal Service for more information as well. I will also continue to urge Oshkosh Defense and the Postal Service to further scrutinize the final production location in South Carolina based on the strength of our existing, experienced workforce in Wisconsin. To me, it’s simple– I want Oshkosh Defense to manufacture trucks in Oshkosh with Wisconsin workers.”

