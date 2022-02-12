Advertisement

Judge nixes Maxwell’s request to seal motions for new trial

Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been found guilty on five of six counts related to her role in Epstein's sexual abuse of minors over two decades.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for a new trial must be aired out in the open.

In her Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan denied a request to keep motions for a new trial under seal.

Maxwell’s attorneys have raised concern about the truthfulness of one of the jurors who convicted Maxwell in December of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell’s lawyers contend that the juror failed to disclose that he was a victim of sexual abuse.

