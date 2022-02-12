Advertisement

Court: Township can sue couple raising hogs in non-farm area

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRASER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A township near Bay City can pursue zoning violations against a man who is raising an unusual breed of hogs in a non-farm area.

That’s the decision from the Michigan Supreme Court.

The unanimous opinion is a victory for Fraser Township, which had lost a decision at the Court of Appeals. It will also help guide Michigan’s local governments in nuisance disputes.

The Supreme Court says the township’s lawsuit in Bay County isn’t barred by a time limit, even if officials waited years to formally try to get Harvey and Ruth Haney to remove hogs.

The Haneys started with one mulefoot hog in 2006, but the township didn’t file a lawsuit until 2016 when there were approximately 20.

