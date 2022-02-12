CHILLY NEXT FEW DAYS, SOME SNOW CHANCES

It’ll be quite chilly tonight with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Wind chills by morning may be in the -10° to -25° range again. Some light lake effect snow could affect the Lake Michigan shoreline area during the night into Sunday morning but that’s not a sure bet as of yet.

Look for chilly teens again on Sunday with some lower 20s returning on Valentine’s Day. I’m going to keep that “cuddle alert” going through Monday night! Another weak clipper could produce some minor snow accumulations Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Southerly winds pick up Tuesday out ahead of our next weather maker slated for the middle of the week. Recent data suggest the brunt of this one will also stay to our south; however, a rain/snow mix is possible Wednesday (highs in the low 40s!) with a chance for at least some accumulations into Wednesday night as temperatures fall. At this point, any significant snow appears like it will stay well south of our area Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned for any changes that may arise over the coming days.

Colder 20s return for Thursday, Friday, and next Saturday. Some additional light snow may fall Friday afternoon and evening with another weak and moisture starved clipper system.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: N/W 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow lakeside. LOW: -1, late chills -10 to -25

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies. Morning lakeside snow? Chance of light snow by evening. HIGH: 15 LOW: 6

VALENTINE’S DAY: Early snow showers possible. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 21 LOW: 8

TUESDAY: Milder with thickening clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild, and breezy. Rain/snow mix develops. Some accumulation possible by evening. HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Clouds & sun. Best chance of snow to our south. Colder and breezy. HIGH: 22 LOW: 3

FRIDAY: Chance of afternoon and evening snow. HIGH: 25 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: A few AM flakes then partly cloudy. HIGH: 25

