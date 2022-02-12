Advertisement

Boys De Pere tops Ashwaubenon, Girls Hortonville beats Appleton East

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere and Ashwaubenon’s boys basketball teams entered Friday tied at the top of the Fox River Classic Conference with 12-2 records.

But the Red Birds took over as sole owners of first after their 81-67 win over the Jaguars.

In girls basketball, No. 1 Hortonville hosted No. 3 Appleton East. The Patriots got off to a hot start, but then the Polar Bears went on a 29-7 run before halftime. Hortonville got the 80-64 come-back win and stay undefeated in the Fox Valley Association.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Green Bay man arrested on I-43 for 7th OWI; passenger also arrested
Cleaning up the scene of a fire at Jake’s Sales and Service in Beaver. Feb. 11, 2022.
Fire destroys ATV shop in Marinette County
Change this caption before publishing
Fond du Lac County DA announces charges in voter fraud investigation
FILE
Brown County crash results in fatality
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

De Pere Hoops
2/11 Friday's high school hoops
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Iron River Michigan snowboarder wins gold medal in his fourth Olympics
Cutting a hole for sturgeon spearing
Group of veterans learns what sturgeon spearing is all about
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers wins 4th NFL MVP honor