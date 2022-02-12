Boys De Pere tops Ashwaubenon, Girls Hortonville beats Appleton East

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere and Ashwaubenon’s boys basketball teams entered Friday tied at the top of the Fox River Classic Conference with 12-2 records.

But the Red Birds took over as sole owners of first after their 81-67 win over the Jaguars.

In girls basketball, No. 1 Hortonville hosted No. 3 Appleton East. The Patriots got off to a hot start, but then the Polar Bears went on a 29-7 run before halftime. Hortonville got the 80-64 come-back win and stay undefeated in the Fox Valley Association.

