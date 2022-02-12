Advertisement

ARCTIC AIR RETURNS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Highs in the teens, wind chills around zero this weekend
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST
Arctic air began filtering into the region last night behind a strong cold front. Wind chills this morning will be in subzero territory, and afternoon temperatures will only make it into the teens. Aside from the cold, it will be a relatively quiet day. We will get to enjoy sunshine early on, but clouds will increase and thicken throughout the late afternoon hours.

Spotty light snowfall is possible overnight and into tomorrow morning. Any spots that do see snow could pick up a quick dusting, but not notable accumulations are expected. While most of Sunday is dry, there will once again be another chance of light snow overnight and into Monday morning. This will be another nuisance snowfall, and not everyone will see it, but it will potentially be enough to make some roads slick for the Monday morning commute.

Keep an eye on the forecast towards the middle of next week. A powerful storm system looks to emerge from the Plains and track towards the eastern Great Lakes. We’ll turn milder with the potential for rain-mix to develop Wednesday. Then, a change to accumulating snow would occur overnight. However, the exact track of that storm system is uncertain right now, and we are on the northern periphery of it. Any southward shift in the track could make for a much quieter forecast. Continue to check back for updates over the next several days...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Early sunshine, bitter cold. Afternoon clouds increase. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: 12

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of spotty flakes. LOW: 0

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 16 LOW: 7

VALENTINE’S DAY: Early snow showers. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 22 LOW: 6

TUESDAY: Milder with thickening clouds. Seasonable temps. Turning breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild, and breezy. Rain-mix develops. Mainly snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 42 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Snow south. Colder and breezy. HIGH: 22 LOW: 3

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with slightly below average temps. HIGH: 23

