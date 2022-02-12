Advertisement

4 shot outside LA party held after Justin Bieber’s concert

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police say four people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert.

LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli says the gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men.

Three of the victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Lomeli has no immediate information on the fourth victim.

No suspect has been identified.

The party followed Bieber’s concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.”

