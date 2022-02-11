Advertisement

Wisconsin election conspiracy theorist running for governor

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun(Wisconsin Legislative website)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin lawmaker who has won praise from former President Donald Trump for his attempts to reverse President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin has filed paperwork to run for governor.

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) was also disciplined last month by Republican leadership over false election claims.

The conspiracy theorist filed paperwork Thursday with the state creating a gubernatorial campaign committee. Ramthun did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

His entry into the race would shake up the Republican primary. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has been running as a defender of democracy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Brown County crash results in fatality
Two Rivers High School
No classes at Two Rivers High School Wednesday after student death
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
A Brussels family loses everything in a house fire. Feb. 8, 2022.
Brussels family loses everything in house fire
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
Appleton lawmaker deletes tweet about parents, education
Checkbook, money, personal finance (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
INTERVIEW: Bill would require personal finance course for high school graduation
Medical marijuana
Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin gains momentum
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (file image)
Judge orders attorneys to try to resolve dispute over missing election probe records