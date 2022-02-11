Advertisement

TURNING MUCH COLDER THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Any lingering light snow-mix will end this evening as a strong cold front is pushes through the area. As arctic air flows into the region on a blustery northwest wind, any standing water or slush on untreated roads will turn to ice. Winds tonight could gust to 35 mph as temperatures fall into the single digits above and below zero. Wind chills in the negative teens are expected early Saturday.

Your weekend looks much colder than it’s been the last few days. Our weekend high temperatures will be in the teens above zero. The bitter cold weather will be a blessing to those ready for the start of sturgeon spearing season. Skies will be sunny through Saturday morning, but more clouds return for the afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with light snow arriving at night. Prior to that, a few flakes may fly Lakeside during the day.

Keep an eye on the forecast towards the middle of next week. A powerful storm system looks to emerge from the Plains and track towards the eastern Great Lakes. We’ll turn milder with the potential for rain-mix to develop Wednesday. Then, a change to accumulating snow would occur overnight. However, the exact track of that storm system is uncertain right now, and we are on the northern periphery of it. Any southward shift in the track could make for a much quieter forecast. Continue to check back for updates over the next several days...

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N/NW 5-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Blustery and much colder with clearing skies. Icy roads possible. LOW: 2 (chills -10 to -20)

SATURDAY: Early sunshine, bitter cold. Afternoon clouds increase. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Lakeside flakes? Light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 16 LOW: 8

VALENTINE’S DAY: Early snow showers. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Milder with thickening clouds. Seasonable temps. Turning breezy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild, and breezy. Rain-mix develops. All snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 41 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Periods of snow. Colder and windy. HIGH: 23 LOW: 5

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with slightly below average temps. HIGH: 24

