Trial set for man in Green Bay looting, violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury trial has been scheduled for a man charged in violence and looting in Green Bay in 2020.

Jacques Jossell, 39, appeared in Brown County Court Friday.

Jossell is charged with two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, Bail Jumping, Intentionally Harass Police/Fire Animals and Disorderly Conduct.

At one point, the case was scheduled for a plea hearing, meaning Jossell would have avoided trial. During Friday’s hearing, the court scheduled a jury trial for June 14, 2022.

The charges stem from violence and looting that followed hours of peaceful protests on May 31, 2020.

Investigators say Jossell damaged sheriff’s deputies’ squad cars, including one with a police dog inside.

The protests in downtown Green Bay were sparked by the death of George Floyd while being arrested by a Minneapolis police officer. At 10:30 that night, looters stormed the downtown Marathon gas station. During the looting, gunshots were fired from a car, and squad cars were vandalized while police were dealing with the crowd. As a result, the city and neighboring communities enacted a curfew and the National Guard was called to assist police.

