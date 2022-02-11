SLIPPERY TRAVEL AT TIMES... MUCH COLDER INTO THE WEEKEND

As expected, we got the 1-4″ of snow that was in our forecast. Even though the steady snow is gone, travel conditions this morning might be slushy or icy, depending on where in northeast Wisconsin you are. Road conditions will improve into the midday, despite some spotty mixed precipitation. Some passing snow showers, or even brief snow squalls are possible this afternoon, as a strong cold front pushes into area.

Yes, it’s mild now compared to yesterday... But after many highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, our temperatures will tumble this afternoon and evening. As arctic air flows into the area on a blustery northwest wind, any standing water on untreated roads may turn into areas of ice. We may have slippery roads again towards the evening drive home, so stay alert!

Your weekend looks much colder. Wind chills early Saturday will be mainly in the teens below zero. Our weekend high temperatures will be in the teens above zero. The bitter cold weather will be a blessing to those ready for the start of sturgeon spearing season. Otherwise, skies will be sunny to partly sunny. As the wind turns to the northeast, some lake flakes will be possible on Sunday.

Keep an eye on the forecast towards the middle of next week. We may get a round of rain, turning to accumulating snow late Wednesday and into Thursday. However, the exact track of that storm system is uncertain right now. Stay tuned for forecast updates over the next several days...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: N/NW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Slippery roads early on. A spotty wintry mix. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 40, but falling through the 30s this afternoon

TONIGHT: Icy evening roads? Blustery and much colder. Clearing skies. LOW: 2, with late chills of -10 to -20.

SATURDAY: Sunny and bitter cold. Some afternoon clouds. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: 13 LOW: 1

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few lake flakes. HIGH: 16 LOW: 8

VALENTINE’S DAY: Early snow showers. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 28 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Rain develops late... Turns to snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Periods of snow. Colder and windy. HIGH: 23

