Slick roads on your Friday morning drive

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roads may be slick on your Friday morning drive after some slushy overnight snow.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says we received 1-4 inches of snow. A spotty wintry mix is possible and temperatures are expected to fall.

The Wisconsin 511 Traffic map shows good winter driving on highways in the Green Bay area. Areas north, west and south have some snowy conditions. Back roads may be in worse shape than highways.

You may want to give yourself some extra time to reach your destination. Drive slowly and leave space between you and other vehicles.

