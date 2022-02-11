Slick roads on your Friday morning drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roads may be slick on your Friday morning drive after some slushy overnight snow.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says we received 1-4 inches of snow. A spotty wintry mix is possible and temperatures are expected to fall.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: https://www.wbay.com/weather/closings/

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP: https://www.wbay.com/page/get-our-weather-apps/

The Wisconsin 511 Traffic map shows good winter driving on highways in the Green Bay area. Areas north, west and south have some snowy conditions. Back roads may be in worse shape than highways.

You may want to give yourself some extra time to reach your destination. Drive slowly and leave space between you and other vehicles.

It's a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a slow, slushy & potentially icy morning commute. Last night's 1-4" of snow is over, but a spotty wintry mix is possible today. It's milder now, but temperatures will drop quickly by sunset. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/2hspKTFJOD — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) February 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.