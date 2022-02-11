Advertisement

Racine County D.A. won’t charge elections commission or nursing home with election fraud

Wisconsin Election Commission mail
Wisconsin Election Commission mail(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin county district attorney says she will not bring election fraud charges against members of the state elections commission or nursing home workers after a sheriff who backed former President Donald Trump called for them to be prosecuted.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in a letter dated Thursday that she would not file charges against members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission because none of them live in her county and she doesn’t have jurisdiction.

The district attorney says she also won’t charge staff at a Racine County nursing home. But she also said she thinks the elections commission broke the law.

A nonpartisan election audit determined the elections commission did not follow the law when it stopped poll workers from going to nursing homes amid the pandemic.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission refuted allegations it broke the law, saying only essential personnel were allowed in nursing homes during quarantines but the WEC took action to make sure people in residential care facilities would still be able to vote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Green Bay man arrested on I-43 for 7th OWI; passenger also arrested
Change this caption before publishing
Fond du Lac County DA announces charges in voter fraud investigation
FILE
Brown County crash results in fatality
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average of cases lowest since November

Latest News

One of five ballot drop box locations in Green Bay in 2021
Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks ballot drop boxes for April 5 election
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
Wisconsin election conspiracy theorist running for governor
Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
Appleton lawmaker deletes tweet about parents, education
Checkbook, money, personal finance (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
INTERVIEW: Bill would require personal finance course for high school graduation