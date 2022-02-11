Advertisement

New treatment for major depression at Prevea using magnetic stimulation

The transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy pulses encourage more activity in the part of the...
The transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy pulses encourage more activity in the part of the brain typically responsible for emotional judgement and mood regulation.(Prevea Health)
By Annie Krall
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we’ve been reporting, the pandemic has taken a serious toll on people’s mental health. Late last year, Prevea Health starting offering a new course of treatment for people suffering from major depression.

It’s called transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, or TMS. While it may sound complicated the concept is relatively simple. Have a machine send magnetic pulses to areas of the brain that psychiatrist say have low neural activity when someone is dealing with depression. A disease that can lead to lacking motivation or enjoyment of activities.

The TMS pulses encourage more activity in the part of the brain typically responsible for emotional judgement and mood regulation. Psychiatrists say it’s used to augment anti-depression medications and talk therapy. Prevea says they currently have the only TMS chair north of Madison or Milwaukee.

It has been FDA-approved for patients 18 and older. Since Prevea got the equipment back in October, they typically see four to five patients a day. Each session is about 20 minutes long and psychiatrists recommend coming for treatment every day for five to six weeks.

“The patients are fully awake,” Dr. Gbolahan Oyinloye, a psychiatrist at Prevea Health, shared. “They can watch TV. They can listen to music. Afterwards the side effects that can be experienced include maybe just some slight discomfort or some slight lightheadedness. That goes away after a couple of minutes.”

Bellin Health is also planning on offering the transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy in the near future. Prevea has been able to work with most insurance companies to get the therapy 100% covered.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Green Bay man arrested on I-43 for 7th OWI; passenger also arrested
Change this caption before publishing
Fond du Lac County DA announces charges in voter fraud investigation
FILE
Brown County crash results in fatality
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average of cases lowest since November

Latest News

Sifting through the wreckage after the fire at Jake's Sales and Service
Fire engulfs ATV shop
Cutting a hole for sturgeon spearing
Group of veterans learns what sturgeon spearing is all about
Cleaning up the scene of a fire at Jake’s Sales and Service in Beaver. Feb. 11, 2022.
Fire destroys ATV shop in Marinette County
Wisconsin Election Commission mail
Racine County D.A. won’t charge elections commission or nursing home with election fraud