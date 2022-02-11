MUST SEE: Roncalli and Two Rivers teams join in prayer for student who died this week

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A moving moment of sportsmanship and humanity was captured after a Two Rivers-Roncalli basketball game.

Roncalli head coach Joe Garceau gathered both teams together for a prayer to remember a sophomore who died this week.

Action 2 News has learned the boy who died Feb. 8 was Zach Benson. The 15-year-old drowned in a pool during swim class, according to a GoFundMe for the family of Zach. CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe.

After Thursday’s games at Roncalli, players formed a circle and linked arms. People in the stands bowed their heads to join the prayer for Zach.

Photos and videos of the prayer circle were shared on social media. The person who shared the photos and video told us they didn’t want credit, because all the credit should go to the coach who spurred this moment. We are respecting their wishes.

Action 2 News is speaking with Two River city officials about this powerful moment and will have full coverage tonight.

