Advertisement

MUST SEE: Roncalli and Two Rivers teams join in prayer for student who died this week

By WBAY news staff and Joshua Peguero
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A moving moment of sportsmanship and humanity was captured after a Two Rivers-Roncalli basketball game.

Roncalli head coach Joe Garceau gathered both teams together for a prayer to remember a sophomore who died this week.

Action 2 News has learned the boy who died Feb. 8 was Zach Benson. The 15-year-old drowned in a pool during swim class, according to a GoFundMe for the family of Zach. CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe.

After Thursday’s games at Roncalli, players formed a circle and linked arms. People in the stands bowed their heads to join the prayer for Zach.

Photos and videos of the prayer circle were shared on social media. The person who shared the photos and video told us they didn’t want credit, because all the credit should go to the coach who spurred this moment. We are respecting their wishes.

Action 2 News is speaking with Two River city officials about this powerful moment and will have full coverage tonight.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Green Bay man arrested on I-43 for 7th OWI; passenger also arrested
Change this caption before publishing
Fond du Lac County DA announces charges in voter fraud investigation
FILE
Brown County crash results in fatality
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average of cases lowest since November

Latest News

High school junior helps homeless adults during the cold winter months
Local teen helps homeless shelter guests stay warm this winter
February 11 Birthday Club
February 11 Birthday Club
Oshkosh Public Library
Oshkosh Library staff to get social work training
February 10 Birthday Club
February 10 Birthday Club