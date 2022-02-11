Manitowoc police make second arrest in Westfield Park shootout

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police believe they now have both gunmen from an incident at Westfield Park last Sunday afternoon. Another suspect was taken into custody Thursday, the police department says. “Law enforcement believes at this time that both primary suspects are in custody.”

Police say what started as a physical fight between a number of Black males ended when people on both sides shot at each other. Security videos showed multiple people and vehicles fleeing the area after the shots were fired.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted homicide case. Police say they recovered one of the weapons they believe was used.

Law enforcement agencies are still looking for other people involved in the fight. Anyone with information that could help identify or locate them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or use the P3 app for iOS and Android devices. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

