Lombardi Middle School students step up to produce on-air PSA

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some local middle school students have made their video production debut on-air.

They produced and created a public service announcement for Green Bay Trout Unlimited’s upcoming annual fundraiser.

After the pandemic forced Green Bay Trout Unlimited to cancel its annual fundraiser banquet last year, there wasn’t much of a budget to create a public service announcement for this year.

“We would probably have had to pay somebody or we just wouldn’t have one, but we’ve got some mighty talented kids at Lombardi Middle School,” says Carla Zimmerman, this year’s banquet chair.

So Zimmerman, who is also an agri-science teacher at Lombardi, proposed the project to Rayna Williams and Addison Wendt, both members of the school’s Tech Ninjas club.

“I was really excited to do it, I really wanted to challenge myself and it was something that I could do for FFA too,” says Wendt.

“I’ve made videos before, but not ones that go on air, so a little more pressure, yeah,” adds Williams.

In two months, the girls made video magic.

Wendt and Williams used a program called WeVideo to edit video, music and text into this PSA.

“I had to make a lot of editing because I needed to make sure all of the information was in it,” explains Williams.

“It was really fun to get together and put a video together by ourselves as kids, and it was really exciting because we heard it was going to be on the news in a commercial,” says Wendt.

The students at Lombardi Middle School say they’re proud of their video production, and the best part, it benefits a local non-profit.

The organization is grateful and beyond impressed.

“The committee for the banquet, they were just totally blown away that middle school kids could do just a fabulous job,” says Zimmerman.

The Green Bay Trout Unlimited banquet is February 17th at Stadium View Sports Bar & Banquet Hall.

Tickets are $40.

