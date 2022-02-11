Local teen helps homeless shelter guests stay warm this winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser started by a high school student in Green Bay that aims to wrap our homeless neighbors in warmth and comfort, returns for a second year.

Delaney Gallagher, a junior at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay, wanted to help homeless adults during the cold winter months.

“I heard of a need that St. John’s had for socks, and so I wanted to reach out and to help make a difference in the community. And to my surprise I was redirected towards a larger need,” said Gallagher.

Her vision turned into a program last winter called “Long Johns for St. John’s,” to help collect long underwear, the biggest need at St. John’s Homeless Shelter in Green Bay, where she regularly volunteers.

“I feel like there’s definitely a significance in the fact that it’s a last resort shelter, so it accepts everyone, especially the people who are pushed aside even more than other people who would be labeled as homeless. So I think it’s just really important that we send a message of including everybody who needs help, that they deserve the help they can get,” said Gallagher.

Gallagher has been able to organize 10 drop-off locations at various local businesses and churches, collecting new and gently used long underwear and other thermal winter gear.

“We have a number of guests here in shelter that sometimes show up with only the clothing on their back. Last year, we actually ran two shelters because of COVID. We served 562 individuals, we checked the other day and through three months of our six month winter shelter season, we’re almost at 400 already, so the number is a lot greater than it has been in past years,” said Steve Schauer, Director of Community Engagement, St. John’s Homeless Shelter.

Gallagher empties the donation bins across town every three weeks and brings them to the shelter.

On Friday, she dropped off more than 350 items after multiple fundraisers this week.

“Last year we were able to collect 950 items, and $7,000 in monetary donations. This year, we are looking to hit 1,000, we are currently at 970 donations,” said Gallagher.

A new focus for this year’s donation drive are blankets, hats, boots, and gloves.

“I think it is important to set an example that everybody can make a difference. We are all called to help, and there will always be a need. And everybody, if you feel called in your heart to make a difference, you are more than able to,” Gallagher said.

Monetary donations will continue through the end of April.

Donation bins at one of the many participating locations will be kept out through the end of February.

“I thank Delaney for everything that she’s done, the effort and time that she’s put in to make a difference in each homeless individuals’ lives, but also the community as a whole, informing and educating,” said Schauer.

To find out more details on how to donate, click here.

